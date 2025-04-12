Rocky Barker steals the show during Kardashians finale

Blink and you’ll miss this precious moment from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s son. The couple’s 17-month-old son Rocky Barker adorably stole the show on the season six finale of The Kardashians, unintentionally interrupting Kris Jenner as she was delivering a heartfelt speech to Kim Kardashian during the SKIM mogul’s 44th birthday celebration with family and friends.

“Kim, we’re so proud of you,” Kris shared on the April 10 episode. “You’re the most amazing mom.”

But as the momager began to detail Kim’s motherhood journey, Rocky started fussing in his dad Travis’ arms.

“The way you raise your four kids,” Kris told Kim, before turning around to acknowledge her youngest grandchild’s cries. “Hi, Rocky.” As the crowd let out a chuckle, the 69-year-old continued of her daughter, “You really teach the rest of us what it’s like to be there to fight for others.”

But this was not the first time Rocky made a cameo on The Kardashians. The baby boy made his season six debut in February, when Kourtney and Travis brought him to a special family dinner at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

He appeared on camera again in the March 27 episode, when the family visited a local pumpkin patch. During all the times Rocky was on screen, he had his face blurred for privacy reasons.

“We’d rather keep him out of the spotlight,” Travis told the Wall Street Journal last year, explaining how he wished he had “done the same thing” with his older kids Atiana de La Hoya, 26, Landon Barker, 21, and Alabama Barker, 19, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “I think it’s weird to grow up and you’re 15 or 12, and you’re like, ‘Mom, you posted this of me?'”