Dananeer bids farewell to ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’

Meem Se Mohabbat, the most-watched Pakistani drama of 2025, has concluded, and emotions are soaring on social media.

With over 1 billion views, the drama has officially cemented its place as one of the biggest blockbusters in recent history. Lead actress Dananeer Mobeen, who played the beloved Roshi Ayat, shared an emotional goodbye on Instagram. She posted a heartwarming collage of on-screen moments and candid behind-the-scenes photos. Her caption was brief but deeply felt: “thank you.”

Meanwhile, co-star Ahad Raza Mir, who portrayed Talha, posted his own farewell. Just a day before the finale, he tweeted:

“I am so not ready for tomorrow.” — @ahadrazamir

That single line resonated with fans who were already dreading the end.

On Thursday, Meem Se Mohabbat aired its final episode, concluding the emotional story poignantly. In a satisfying and hopeful finale, Roshi forgave Talha and returned home, leaving fans teary-eyed but content.

One viewer tweeted, “Meem se mat jaooo! HUMEIN MEEM SE MOHABBAT HAI!”

Another added, “No more promos on weekends, no more waiting for new episodes what am I gonna do nowww?”

The drama’s signature blend of romance, depth and meaning stood out, with fans especially appreciating the chemistry between Dananeer and Ahad. Their portrayal of Roshi and Talha made the couple one of the most iconic pairings on Pakistani television.

As soon as the finale aired, fans flooded social media with pleas for a second season or a new project starring the lead duo. Comments like “Please make a Meem Se Mohabbat Season 2” and “Just sign another drama together or we’ll riot!” reflected the emotional investment viewers had in the show. Directed by Ali Hassan, written by Farhan Ishtiaq, and produced by Momina Duraid, Meem Se Mohabbat was more than just a drama — it was a cultural phenomenon.

Even if a second season never arrives, Meem Se Mohabbat will be remembered as a story that touched hearts, broke records and showcased the best of Pakistani storytelling.