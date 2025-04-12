Durefishan stuns in white during her visit to Lahore Fort

One of Pakistan’s most adored young actresses, Durefishan Saleem, recently took a step back from her busy shooting schedule to reconnect with history and heritage. The rising star was spotted at the iconic Lahore Fort, soaking in the charm of the ancient Mughal-era monument with her loved ones. Known for her grace both on and off-screen, Durefishan looked effortlessly radiant in a classic white traditional jora, perfectly complementing the rich backdrop of the old city. Her visit exuded elegance and nostalgia as she explored the historic site and enjoyed some light-hearted moments that she later shared on her social media. Durefishan’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent times, with powerful performances in Jaisay Aapki Marzi, Khaie and the blockbuster Ishq Murshid earning her a loyal fan base. Her fans are now eagerly awaiting her next big project, Sanwal Yaar Piya, which is already generating significant buzz online. In the photos and videos from her Lahore Fort visit, Durefishan can be seen enjoying the vibrant cultural atmosphere, interacting with locals and embracing the soul of the walled city.