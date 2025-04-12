Fimin vows budget relief for salaried class, lower electricity bills

Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb on Friday hinted at further drop in electricity tariff. Talking to media persons in Islamabad, Aurangzeb said “We are working on slashing power tariff further by July or before.”

The minister said the government is also working on providing some relief to the salaried class in the federal budget. “We do not want to disclose any details regarding relief to the salaried class at this stage. First, we will discuss all these details with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he added. He said the government had received 98 percent suggestions from the government and private sector, relating to Budget 2025.

Aurangzeb said “We will convey our concerns after examining the proposals and take a decision.”

Aurangzeb expressed the hope that the IMF Board will approve Staff Level Agreement with Pakistan in May 2025.

The minister said that Pakistan achieved all the targets set by the IMF. He admitted that some targets were achieved with delay but they were chased down.

He said that “we are introducing a simple tax form which will be easy for every taxpayer to understand and fill it.” When asked about Trump tariff impact on Pakistani products, Aurangzeb maintained “The US is Pakistan’s biggest trading partner. We are going to hold construction talks with the US in this regard. We will indulge in positive negotiations.”