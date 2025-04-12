SC withdraws stay on judges’ appointment in GB

The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has lifted the stay order on the appointment of judges in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). The decision came during the hearing of petitions related to judicial appointments in Gilgit-Baltistan region.Pakistani travel guides During the proceedings, the Attorney General informed the court that the federal government would make appointments in accordance with the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018. He also mentioned that consultations had been held with the Advocate General of GB regarding the matter. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail emphasized the importance of fairness, stating, “There should be no injustice. If there is, it will lead to further complications.” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar added, “We need to resolve the matter of judges’ appointments without delay.” During the hearing, the GB government withdrew its petition regarding the appointment procedure. Subsequently, a consensus was reached between the Attorney General of Pakistan and the Advocate General of Gilgit-Baltistan on the appointment process. Following the agreement, the Supreme Court lifted the interim stay on judicial appointments in GB. However, the court adjourned the hearing of other related petitions for three weeks.