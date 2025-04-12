CM orders skills training program for transgenders

On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive technical skills training programme has been launched for the transgender community, aimed at empowering them to earn a livelihood with dignity, rather than resorting to begging.

In the first phase, 1,600 transgender individuals will receive training in various fields through the Technical Skills Training and Punjab Skills Development Fund Programmes. The programme will focus on imparting IT and freelancing skills to foster economic independence.

Additionally, healthcare assistant skills training, tailoring and fashion design, electrical work, solar technology, beauty services, and culinary arts will also be taught, providing a wide array of opportunities for the transgender community.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed regret over the mistreatment and social rejection faced by transgender individuals, stating, “The ruthless and callous attitude towards the transgender community is highly regrettable. Transgenders are forced to beg due to social boycott and lack of employment opportunities.” She emphasised that the training will help prove that talent transcends gender.

The chief minister further added, “The Punjab government is dedicated to securing a respectable place for the transgender community in society. These revolutionary vocational training programs will transform their destiny and lives.”

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz participated in the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), an international platform for dialogue and cooperation hosted by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an.

The visit comes at the special invitation of Türkiye’s First Lady, Emine Erdo?an. Maryam Nawaz is accompanied by Punjab’s Senior Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Upon her arrival, she was warmly received by the Deputy Governor of Antalya, Dr. Suat Seyito?lu.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to speak at the forum today, where she will share her perspectives on diplomacy, regional cooperation, and the evolving global landscape.

This year’s forum, held under the theme “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World,” is taking place from April 11 to 13 in Antalya. It brings together world leaders, diplomats, academics, media professionals, and members of civil society to address challenges and opportunities in contemporary international relations.

The presence of Pakistan’s Punjab Chief Minister at the ADF underscores the growing engagement between Pakistan and Türkiye, as well as the importance of regional voices in shaping the global diplomatic dialogue.