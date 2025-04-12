IHC stops transfer of pending cases from single to division benches

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stopped the deputy registrar judicial from transferring cases from single to division benches without a legal ground. It also ordered the IHC’s deputy registrar to keep the court’s guideline in transferring or marking of cases in future. A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan issued the 11 pages order. It said that court guidelines should be followed until a full court bench would give its opinion regarding the rules. It directed the registrar office to send all the cases to relevant benches as per the high court rules and orders. The deputy registrar judicial wouldn’t send the cases from single benches to division benches without a legal ground in future, it said. The court said that it was the authority of deputy registrar judicial to fix the cases before single or division benches as per the high court rules. The power of the chief justice was to approve the roster, it said.