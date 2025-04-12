Power Division notifies cut in electricity prices

The Power Division has notified reduction in electricity prices by Rs 1.71 per unit, effective from April to June 2025. According to the notification issued here, the price cut, made possible through additional federal government subsidies, will benefit all consumers except lifeline consumers. It is worth mentioning here that following PM Shehbaz Sharif’s recent announcement regarding a reduction in electricity prices, an official notification from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued confirming the price cut under the quarterly adjustment. The notification offers consumers relief of up to Rs3.02 per unit. The adjustment, applicable for the October- December 2024 quarter, will reduce electricity rates by Rs1.90 per unit, effective from April to June 2025. This reduction in electricity prices follows a request submitted by various power distribution companies, including Karachi’s K-Electric, seeking relief for consumers amid fluctuating energy costs. Karachi will see an even greater reduction, with power tariffs slashed by Rs3.02 per unit, while the rest of Pakistan will experience a decrease of Rs0.46 per unit.