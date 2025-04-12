HBL PSL X: Islamabad United crush Lahore Qalandars

Defending champions Islamabad United kicked off their HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 campaign in style, cruising to an eight-wicket victory over two-time champions Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at Rawalpindi on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 140, United overcame a shaky start after USA’s Andries Gous was bowled by 38-year-old Asif Afridi. However, Sahibzada Farhan and New Zealand’s Colin Munro steadied the ship with a 55-run partnership, taking the score to 63.

Farhan, who initially looked unsettled, chipped in with a handy 25 off 24 balls, hitting three sixes before he was dismissed attempting a fourth. His mistimed shot was brilliantly caught by Sikandar Raza at deep mid-wicket, handing Qalandars their second breakthrough.

Lahore had a golden opportunity to gain momentum when Haris Rauf dropped a sitter off Pakistan T20 captain Agha Salman in the very next over. The missed chance proved costly as Agha and Munro took full control, steering United home with ease.

United chased down the target in the 18th over with eight wickets in hand. Munro remained dominant throughout his 59-run knock off 42 balls, while Agha provided solid support with an unbeaten 41 off 34.

Earlier, Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan made the decision to ask Qalandars to bat first. Qalandars suffered an early and significant setback when Fakhar Zaman, returning from injury, threw his wicket away attempting a pull shot off Riley Meredith’s short-pitched delivery, only to be caught behind.