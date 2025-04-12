NCHR conference concludes with call for implementation of laws

With a strong call for greater accountability, improved resource allocation and collaborative measure to address systemic challenges in Pakistan’s criminal justice system, a two-day national conference titled “From Promise to Action: Advancing SDG 16 for Justice and Reform,” concluded here in Islamabad. The conference was hosted by the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The event brought together senior government officials, human rights experts, members of the judiciary, and civil society representatives to discuss challenges in Pakistan’s criminal justice system and identify pathways for inclusive, accountable, and rights-based reforms. The dialogue was designed to align Pakistan’s criminal justice reform agenda with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 16, and its international human rights commitments and instruments like the GSP+ scheme. Discussions at the conference focused on three core components of the criminal justice system and their corresponding international obligations including Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), Judicial System, and Penal System.

The speakers identified issues ranging from societal biases and discriminatory law enforcement practices to judicial delays, inadequate resources and limited access to justice for marginalized groups, that, despite multiple reform efforts, hinder the implementation of legal provisions and international commitments. They commended the government for implementing technological advancements in policing including Safe City projects in urban centres, integration of digital tools for crime prevention, investments in forensic sciences and establishing independent complaint authorities.

They recommended comprehensive legal reform to modernise law enforcement in Pakistan and suggested that a key priority should be the review and harmonisation of legislation to create consistent and rights-based policing frameworks and addressing gaps in core procedures through amendments to Section 154 (FIR registration) and Section 173 (submission of investigation reports) of the CrPC to ensure forensic and digital evidence is given appropriate weight. To enhance protection for women and children, participants proposed enforcement of Section 506 PPC (criminal intimidation), full implementation of The Anti Rape Act 2021, and income-based bail reforms under Section 496 CrPC. The need to decriminalise petty offences, such as vagrancy and beggary, and pursue civil remedies instead has also been highlighted.

Participants also emphasized the importance of tackling both structural and personnel-related challenges within the justice system.