AJK govt delegation visits SCO Softwar Tech Park

A high-level delegation comprising senior government officials from the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (GoAJ&K) visited SCO Software Technology Park (STP) in Muzaffarabad. The visit was organized and conducted by SCO Sector AJ&K. Lt Col Muhammad Umer Farooq Satti, Commanding Officer 61 Composite Signal Battalion received and welcomed the delegation.

The delegation included representatives from the Prime Minister’s SDG Unit, Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation, Secretary and Assistant Chiefs from Planning & Development Department (P&DD), Director Land Use & Planning, Director ORIC from the University of AJ&K, and the Head of UN World Food Programme (WFP) AJ&K along with his team. The group was led by Dr. Asma Andrabi, Special Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Donors and Head of the SDG Unit.

A detailed briefing was given to the delegation, highlighting Special Communications Organization’s (SCO) visionary initiative in establishing network of Software Technology Parks and Freelancing Hubs across the region, in line with strategic vision of the Director General SCO, Major General Umar Ahmad Shah HI(M). The presentation covered operational modalities, ongoing training programmes, potential avenues for collaboration, the sustenance model of the STPs, as well as key milestones and success stories achieved so far.

During their visit, the delegation interacted with multiple IT companies, startups, and freelancers operating inside STP. The visitors appreciated standards of the facility, its professional operational mechanisms, and the high quality of work being delivered by young entrepreneurs and tech professionals. The SCO’s efforts in empowering youth, promoting digital entrepreneurship, and bridging the digital divide in AJ&K were lauded by the visiting dignitaries, who termed the initiative as a model worth replicating. This visit marks yet another recognition of the role SCO is playing in transforming AJ&K’s digital landscape, aligning with national development goals and empowering local talent through innovation, connectivity, and technology.