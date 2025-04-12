KP govt launches free transplant, implant program under health card

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the launch of a new initiative under the Sehat Card program, offering free transplant and implant services to eligible citizens.

The provincial cabinet has approved the decision to cover the costs of kidney, liver, and bone marrow transplants, as well as cochlear implants, under the healthcare scheme, said the spokesman of the Chief Minister.

This initiative aimed to provide life-saving medical procedures to patients who otherwise could not afford them.

The government would bear all expenses related to these transplants and implants, ensuring that individuals receive high-quality medical treatment without financial burdens.

Speaking on the occasion, the official emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services in the province.

“This is a historic step towards making advanced medical treatments accessible to all,” said the spokesperson. “The Sehat Card has already benefited thousands, and this expansion will further strengthen our healthcare system.”

Additionally, the cabinet had decided to include rehabilitation services for drug addicts in the next phase of the Sehat Card program.

This move aimed to address the growing issue of substance abuse and provide necessary medical support for individuals seeking recovery.

The expansion of the Sehat Card program was expected to significantly improve public healthcare in KP, offering much-needed relief to patients and their families.

Police Services

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a new fee structure for various police-related services while establishing Sahulat Markaz (Facilitation Centers) across all districts of the province.

The decision, approved by the provincial cabinet, aims to streamline administrative processes while generating revenue for improved policing infrastructure.

Under the new structure, tenant registration will now cost Rs. 3,000 for commercial properties and Rs. 2,000 for residential properties.

Police clearance certificates for overseas applicants have been priced at Rs. 3,000, while character certificates will be available for Rs.1,000.

The verification process for domestic help will now carry a fee of Rs. 500. Notably, several essential services including lost item reports, traffic information, foreigner registration, and access to KP laws will remain free of charge.

The revenue generated from these services will be strategically distributed, with 50% allocated to District Police Officers for local security needs, 25% to Regional Police Officers for regional initiatives, and the remaining 25% directed to the provincial treasury for broader public welfare projects.

This allocation system is designed to ensure that funds are effectively utilized to enhance police services across all levels.

Innovation Hub

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved establishment of a modern Innovation Hub at the University of Peshawar and Digital Connect centers across divisional headquarters to promote technological advancement.

The decisions were made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Friday. The meeting focused on enhancing higher education and IT infrastructure in the province.

The proposed Innovation Hub, to be set up within the University of Peshawar’s existing Incubation Center building, will feature 22 private offices, two large event halls, conference facilities, and co-working spaces.

This multipurpose facility is expected to generate annual revenue of Rs. 60 million for the university while providing a collaborative environment for startups, IT companies, and young entrepreneurs. Officials highlighted that the hub would offer all necessary services under one roof to support innovation and business growth.

Concurrently, the government has given principle approval for Digital Connect centers in all divisional headquarters, which will initially operate from rented buildings.

These centers, comprising IT parks, co-working spaces, and computer labs, aim to provide youth with access to modern technology and create employment opportunities across the province.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized the government’s commitment to digital transformation, stating, “We are determined to create a tech-friendly ecosystem and equip our youth with cutting-edge opportunities.” He directed authorities to ensure swift implementation of both projects, with plans to expand the Innovation Hub model to other universities if proven successful.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to CM for IT Shafqat Ayaz, along with secretaries of higher education and IT departments, and other senior officials.