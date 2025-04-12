Memon sets record straight on PML-N’s Siddiqui’s remarks about canal project

Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s remarks about the PPP are condemnable. He added that Senator Irfan Siddiqui is either ignorant or uninformed and should read the Constitution. If Irfan Siddiqui has not read the Constitution, then he is unfit to hold a seat in the Senate and should refrain from mocking the public’s mandate.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, responded to recent remarks made by Senator Irfan Siddiqui. He stated that Senator Siddiqui claimed in an interview that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had never opposed the construction of canals, and then made a reference to the President. In response, Memon clarified that the PPP has consistently opposed such projects, citing that in 2021, the party passed a resolution against the Rathal Canal; in 2022, it passed another against the Greater Thal Canal Phase II and the Jalalpur Canal. Following these resolutions, the Sindh government raised its concerns in the Council of Common Interests (CCI), including in July 2022 when it opposed the Cholistan Canal.

He emphasized that the Chief Minister of Sindh has written multiple letters to the federal government on this matter. “If Senator Irfan Siddiqui does not remember, we can send him copies of those letters,” he remarked. “We have unanimously passed resolutions in the Sindh Assembly. If such resolutions are not considered an official form of protest, then perhaps he should consider stepping down.” Criticizing Siddiqui’s understanding of the Constitution, Memon said, “You are sitting in the Upper House-don’t you know the constitutional role of the President?” He added that a few members of the PML-N often make uninformed statements, seemingly unaware of constitutional provisions.

He further noted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had clearly communicated the party’s opposition to the canal project to the Prime Minister on the highest platforms. Additionally, the President, during his address to the joint session of Parliament, affirmed that no such project would be supported. “The PPP has maintained a clear and unequivocal stance on the issue of water-this is not a secret,” Memon said. Condemning Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s statement, he urged the PML-N leadership to educate its members on the PPP’s position and discourage them from making such misleading remarks. He stated that the Apex Committee meeting reviewed the repatriation of illegal immigrants to their home countries. He emphasized that special laws regarding illegal immigration exist around the world-no one is permitted to reside illegally in any country. Since April 1, a total of 991 immigrants have been deported from Sindh, including 476 men, 179 women, and 336 children. Currently, 220 individuals remain in the camp awaiting deportation. Additionally, thousands of immigrants have voluntarily returned to their home countries. These operations will continue on a daily basis.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government has taken strict notice of the unauthorized use of police blue lights on vehicles, tinted windows, and public display of weapons. In addition to the police, the Rangers have also been empowered to take action. He urged the public to comply with the law to avoid legal consequences. Furthermore, it has been decided to implement a joint checkpoint system in the border areas between provinces. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Apex Committee meeting included a detailed discussion on the misuse of social media. It was decided that strict action will be taken against individuals who engage in misconduct online or contribute to a hateful environment. The Sindh government, through the Home Department and the Home Secretary, in collaboration with the FIA Cyber Crime Wing and the National Response Center for Cyber Crime, will take action against social media accounts involved in spreading hate or misusing digital platforms.

He said that some private restaurants in Karachi were damaged during recent incidents. While everyone has the right to express their emotions, no one should act in a way that harms Pakistan. Taking the law into one’s own hands is unacceptable. It is the responsibility of the state to make major decisions and enforce the law. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that since November 2024, there has been a sudden rise in road accidents across Sindh. In response, the Chief Minister of Sindh has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the causes. He emphasized that heavy traffic and motorcycles have long been operating in the city, but recent developments have prompted decisive action.

The Sindh government, under the Chief Minister’s direct supervision, has initiated a comprehensive crackdown on traffic violations in Karachi. Over the past three days alone, 250 heavy vehicles-including trucks, trawlers, and water tankers-have been seized for violating traffic laws or being physically unfit for operation. He highlighted the penalties for non-compliance with traffic safety regulations, noting that the fine for a first helmet violation is Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 for a second offense. “It’s better to invest in a Rs 2,500 helmet than pay fines or risk your life,” he remarked. In addition, the Sindh government has made it mandatory for all heavy, light, and public transport vehicles to be equipped with trackers, dash cams, and under run protection devices. The speed limit for heavy vehicles in Karachi has been set at 30 km/h. Sudden drug testing for drivers has also been made compulsory, along with comprehensive checks on their physical and mental health. Since November, 603 fatalities have been recorded due to road accidents-160 of which involved heavy vehicles.

Sharjeel Inam Memon also criticized certain political parties for attempting to politicize the issue over the past few days. “They have been making hateful statements and using an inflammatory tone in an attempt to pit brother against brother,” he said. “The Sindh government has sent a clear message: strict action will be taken against anyone trying to incite unrest. Those who attempt to exploit these incidents for political gain or to instigate riots will not be spared.” He concluded by warning those trying to revive what he described as “dead politics”: “That era is over. You cannot hold this city hostage, and you cannot destroy public property through mischief.”

He stated that the murder of journalist AD Shar, who was killed in Khairpur, was due to personal reasons rather than his journalistic duties. During the initial investigation, his close friend, journalist Niaz Dasti, also known as Niaz Badami, was arrested. Bloodstains were found on his clothes. The victim’s motorcycle was recovered about one kilometer from the crime scene. Sindh Police apprehended the suspects involved in the murder within two days. A total of five men and one woman have been arrested in connection with the case. The perpetrators of the slain journalist will be brought to justice. In response to a question, he asked why those who had threatened to burn and surround the press conference are now silent and not coming forward to help the people. He said they incite others and use them to fuel violence.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had already presented a resolution on the canal issue in the National Assembly. At that time, PTI walked out of the session under the pretext of a boycott. On April 10, PTI submitted a separate resolution on the same issue. Since our resolution is already in place, PTI should support it. In response to another question, he stated that, politically, everyone has the right to hold rallies, but no one has the right to resort to violence. Anyone who engages in violence will face legal action.