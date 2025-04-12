Four matriculation papers leaked in several Sindh cities

Physics paper of 10th class was leaked on WhattsApp before the start of examination in Larkana on Friday. Reports of more papers leaked also received from Khairpur, Nawabshah and Kandiaro.

The district administration failed to take any action in this regard. Similar reports of paper leaked also received from Khairpur as the Islamiyat paper was leaked on WhatsApp group prior to start of the examination.

Biology paper of 10th class was also leaked in Kandiaro where annual examinations are being under the auspices of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad. In Naushero Feroze students were openly using mobile phone in the examinations hall and solving the paper through WhatsApp. In Nawabshah three papers of 10th which includes Biology, Computer Science and Economics were leaked. These papers were available on WhatsApp groups.

Sources said that bootie mafia charged Rs1,000 per student for cheating. After paying the amount students openly using mobile phone for cheating. Sources said that despite imposition of Section 144 large number of irrelevant persons were seen outside the examination halls. The raiding teams formed to control cheating were sitting in their offices helplessly.