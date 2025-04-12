Poultry mafia unchecked as chicken prices soar beyond official rates

Despite the passing of Ramadan and Eid, poultry prices in Karachi have failed to come down, with chicken meat now being sold at Rs850 per kilogram. This is significantly higher than the official price of Rs650 per kilogram, set by the Karachi Commissioner.

According to market observations, the poultry mafia continues to push chicken meat out of reach for common citizens. Price gouging persists as live chicken is being sold between Rs500 to Rs550 per kilogram, whereas the official rate is Rs420 per kilogram.

Despite regulatory efforts, profiteers have not lowered the prices, leaving citizens burdened with high food costs even after the festive season.