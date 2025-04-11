IMF team to discuss taxation in Pakistan next week

A technical team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Pakistan on April 14, 2025. The team will meet with officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). They will discuss taxation proposals for the upcoming budget of 2025-26.

Media reports indicate that the talks will focus on expanding the country’s narrow tax base. Specifically, they aim to include retailers and other untaxed sectors in the tax system. This move is crucial for enhancing government revenues and ensuring fiscal stability.

Additionally, one major topic will be the proposed reduction of tax rates for salaried individuals. The IMF is likely to assess this proposal as part of broader financial discussions. They will also consider including higher pension earners in the tax net, which is currently under review.

Moreover, the IMF team’s visit is expected to last over a week. It aligns with the departure of another IMF mission that focuses on governance and anti-corruption. In a related development, Pakistani Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb will lead a delegation to the annual spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank from April 21-26, 2025.