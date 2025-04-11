Mohammad Amir sets sights on IPL participation in 2026

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has expressed his desire to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2026. He shared this preference during an interview while currently playing for Quetta Gladiators in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). Amir, who holds UK citizenship, will become eligible for IPL participation next year.

In the interview, Amir emphasized that he would choose the IPL over the PSL if both leagues coincided. He stated plainly, “Honestly, if I get the opportunity, I’ll definitely play in the IPL.” However, he added that if he didn’t get a chance in the IPL, he would happily play in the PSL.

Amir previously hinted at his ambitions regarding the IPL and indicated that 2026 could be a turning point. He mentioned his interest in joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) if selected, highlighting his excitement about the opportunity. His statements have garnered attention, especially since no Pakistani player has participated in the IPL since 2008 due to political tensions.

As Amir prepares for the PSL 10 season, he aims to lead Quetta Gladiators effectively. The team kicks off their campaign on April 12 against Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi. The Gladiators’ squad includes other notable players like Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, and Kyle Jamieson, showcasing their strength for the upcoming season.