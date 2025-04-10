Chairman CDA reviews arrangements for PSL 10

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired an important meeting to review foolproof security and other arrangements for cricket teams participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations, police, Special Branch, Traffic Police, PCB’s security team, security in-charges of designated hotels, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), and other relevant departments.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that teams participating in PSL matches have already begun arriving in Islamabad. Prior to the matches, teams will participate in practice sessions at the Islamabad Club. It was informed during the briefing that all teams will be accorded VVIP status, with top-tier security and logistical arrangements have already been finalized. Preparations for the PSL opening ceremony, including security protocols, have also entered their final stages.

The meeting was further apprised that six matches of PSL Season 10 will be held in April and May at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. A comprehensive traffic plan has been devised to manage team movements and to ensure public convenience. This traffic plan will be disseminated through print, electronic, and social media platforms to guide citizens. Additionally, it was informed that state-of-the-art lodging and logistics have been arranged for both national and international players.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed the establishment of designates control rooms at five star hotels, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and key locations to monitor arrangements during the players’ stay in Islamabad. He emphasized ensuring the deployment of paramedical staff, Rescue 1122 teams, the Food Authority, Islamabad Police, district administration, and other relevant personnel. Chairman CDA stated that no effort should be spared to guarantee foolproof security for the players.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhwa instructed authorities to ensure improved lighting arrangements along the designated routes and tasked IESCO with maintaining an uninterrupted power supply. He also stressed the need for public awareness campaigns about the traffic plan and routes to minimize inconvenience for citizens.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhwa directed the immediate removal of encroachments and obstacles along the specified routes and mandated round-the-clock monitoring via Safe City cameras. He called for effective coordination among all stakeholders, urging all relevant departments to pool necessary resources, efforts and work in collaboration to ensure the successful promotion of cricket in Islamabad and the successful and seamless execution of PSL Season 10.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhwa concluded the meeting by highlighting that all relevant stakeholders and departments must ensure to make Islamabad a best host city for sports and PSL matches, thus promoting sports and cricket.