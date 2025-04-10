No US delegation met Imran in jail: Irfan Siddiqui

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated that no meeting took place between a visiting US delegation and former prime minister Imran Khan in prison, and added that Imran Khan himself is not willing to meet members of his own party.

Speaking to a private news channel, Siddiqui said, “If Imran Khan doesn’t want to meet anyone from PTI, what can the government do?”

He noted that leaders who served decades-long prison terms for their principles never received the kind of frequent visits Imran Khan enjoys. “PTI has no ideology or principle. Their only concern seems to be: ‘how can we get a meeting?'” he remarked.

According to Siddiqui, jail protocols require a list of visitors to be sent to the inmate, who then decides whom to meet. “This is not a big issue. If not today, a meeting happens the next day.”

Criticising PTI’s internal divisions, he said most of its prominent figures see themselves as the entire party and don’t recognise others. “PTI has become a disorderly group, circling in confusion.” On Khan’s stance towards talks, Siddiqui said, “From day one, Imran Khan has refused dialogue. The ISPR laid out two conditions: apologise for May 9 and engage with political leaders. But he refuses to negotiate.” He cited Senator Azam Swati’s recent comments in support of this position.

On the controversy over canal construction and the PPP’s protest, Siddiqui said the process began after a July 8, 2024, meeting at the Presidency, where IRSA was directed to proceed. “The Sindh Assembly passed a resolution against it only on March 14, 2025. Why was PPP silent all that time?”

Responding to President Asif Ali Zardari’s remarks in Parliament against the canals, Siddiqui said the statement may have been driven by political necessity following pressure from nationalist parties in Sindh.

Addressing questions about coalition dynamics, he dismissed the possibility of PPP parting ways with the government, stating, “PPP is a party that supports constitutional institutions. It’s not like PTI.” On Nawaz Sharif’s role in resolving the Balochistan issue, he said, “Nawaz Sharif is a towering political figure respected by all.