Consumer confidence surges by 21% as economic sentiment rebounds

The overall Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) recorded a substantial increase of 20.9% and exhibited a 10.5% improvement compared to the same period last year.

The latest survey results reveal that the CCI stands at 88.1 points, marking a significant improvement from the previous quarter’s score of 72.9. While consumer confidence remains optimistic across all cycles, the upward trend can be attributed primarily to a decline in inflation and an increase in GDP growth.

Household Financial Situation has also demonstrated notable improvement, registering a 27.5% increase compared to the preceding quarter. Country’s Economic Condition have strengthened, with approximately 48% of participants expressing optimism that the economic outlook will either improve or remain stable. Consumer sentiments regarding Employment Opportunities and Household Savings remain positive.

Zubair Qureshi, C.B.O of D&B Pakistan, stated, “The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) report serves as a crucial resource for a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including policymakers, development financial institutions, and businesses across various industries. This quarter, we have observed a significant rise in the overall CCI compared to the previous quarter, along with an improvement in consumer sentiment from the same period last year, indicating a positive shift in confidence levels. The report highlights key areas of progress, reinforcing the need for continued efforts toward economic growth and the establishment of a business-friendly environment that supports long-term prosperity for all stakeholders”.

Bilal Gilani, Executive Director of Gallup Pakistan adds “There is an undeniable increase in consumer confidence as per this report. Both current and future expectations have improved, the increase is also across the board in terms of geography and demography of Pakistan.

The CCI score is higher than it has been for the past 7 quarters. Reduction in inflation rate, relative stability in macroeconomic indicators such as exchange rate, and relative political stability explains this continued rise in CCI. The rise of CCI is consistent with general business confidence increase as measured by Gallup but also by the likes of S&P and a recent PWC report. The relative improvement in CCI however would only be sustained if there is growth in the economy”.