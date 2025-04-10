PPL begins gas production from Sindh’s Pateji X-1

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) announced on Thursday that it has started gas production from the Upper Sand (C-Sand) reservoir Pateji X-1, Shah Bandar Block.

Shah Bandar Block is located in the Province of Sindh and lies in the southern part of the Lower Indus Basin.

“The block is operated by PPL with 63% working interest along with its joint venture partners, Mari Energies Limited (MEL), Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (SEHCL) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), each with working interests of 23%, 6.25% and 6.75% respectively,” the PPL said in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The joint venture has decided to process the gas from the Pateji X-1 discovery at MEL’s Sujawal Gas Processing Facility (SGPF) for onward delivery into Sui Southern Gas Company Limited’s (SSGCL) network, it added.

“To facilitate this, approximately 40-kilometre, 8-inch diameter pipeline has been installed from the Pateji X-1 wellhead to SGPF.

This arrangement has provided the potential to ramp up the production up to 10 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd),” read the notice.

PPL said that the development while positive towards reducing the gap between energy supply and demand and enhancing the country’s energy security, is being through the production of indigenous hydrocarbon resources.

“This will also generate significant savings in foreign exchange on account of lower import of energy products, contribute to the national exchequer and create employment opportunities to support national economy.”

On November 29, 2024, the PPL announced second formation discovery of gas and condensate at the Pateji X-1 well.