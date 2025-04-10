KP Police mull special team to counter terrorism: IGP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police has taken a step forward to counter terrorism by deciding to form a special police team dedicated to monitoring terrorist activities.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Zulfiqar Hameed on Thursday announced the formation of a special unit, with rapid progress being made on the plan particularly in the southern districts of the province.

To address the shortage of weapons, the force is procuring submachine guns (SMGs) and advanced weaponry, details of which kept undisclosed for security reasons. Additionally, nine Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) are being added to the force to boost operational capabilities.

IGP Hameed emphasized that bulletproof and armored vehicles are being provided to high-risk areas in southern KP. Efforts are also underway to strengthen the region’s police infrastructure, including the renovation of vulnerable buildings that could otherwise aid attackers.

As part of the Annual Development Program, new police lines and stations are being constructed in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu regions. The initiative aims at protecting law enforcement personnel and improve response capabilities in the face of increasing security challenges.