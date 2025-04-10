LHC dismisses appeal challenging Ishaq Dar as DPM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) on Thursday, challenging the appointment of Ishaq Dar as the deputy prime minister.

The Lahore High Court announced the verdict, which was earlier reserved. A two-member division bench headed by Justice Chaudhry Iqbal dismissed the petition and upheld the ruling by the single bench.

A single bench of Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan had previously dismissed the petition for being not maintainable.

The appeal, filed by citizen Ashba Kamran, argued that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister in violation of the Constitution, as there is no provision for the office of Deputy Prime Minister in the Constitution.

The petition also argued that Ishaq Dar, being a senator, is not eligible to hold the office of Deputy Prime Minister, requesting the court to declare his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister null and void.

In the previous hearing, the additional attorney general stated that the premier has the power to appoint a deputy prime minister.