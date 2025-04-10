Binance, UMT sign MoU to certify 100,000 youth

In a landmark step towards advancing blockchain education and digital innovation in Pakistan, Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Blockchain & Crypto (NIBC) at the University of Management and Technology UMT Lahore. The Binance Academy will train 100,000 youth including master trainers across Pakistan which will empower the country’s youth by fostering blockchain literacy and practical skills development.

Speaking on the occasion, President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad shared that this partnership represents a new chapter in UMT’s vision to lead the digital future of Pakistan. Together with Binance, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and the rapidly evolving blockchain industry, added he. Murad said that this collaboration will mark a pivotal moment in shaping the Digital Economy of Pakistan and positioning the country as a leader in blockchain adoption in the region. While addressing the signing ceremony of MoU the spokesperson of Binance stated that we are excited to work with UMT to nurture the next generation of blockchain innovators in Pakistan. Through this partnership, we hope to accelerate blockchain adoption and provide young minds with tools for global impact, she further said.

This collaboration will introduce a series of transformative initiatives including globally recognized Binance blockchain certification programs, hackathons, policy advocacy roundtables and a campus ambassador program designed to promote inclusion and access to blockchain technology. It will also help to explore opportunities for joint marketing campaigns and referral programs in the future. UMT will develop accredited online courses hosted on Binance’s platform, covering key areas such as Web3, NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and the metaverse.