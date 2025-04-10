CBD completes infrastructure development of Route 47

Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has successfully completed all infrastructure development works on the strategically important CBD Route 47, a major step towards enhancing connectivity, easing traffic congestion and promoting sustainable urban mobility in Lahore. The route will soon be opened for public use.

The comprehensive development includes the completion of paintwork on the dedicated cycle lane, in line with CBD Punjab’s vision of promoting environmentally friendly commuting options. All road safety measures have been implemented, including the installation of speed breakers, speed rudders and speed limit signboards, ensuring a secure and regulated traffic environment.

In addition, horticulture work has been completed to elevate the visual appeal of the corridor, while the asphalt work and lane marking have been executed to meet the highest standards of urban road infrastructure.

CBD Route 47 spans approximately 4 kilometers and features a six-lane (3×3) modern road that connects the CBD Quaid District in Gulberg to the CBD Bab District at Walton Road. This important route is a crucial component of Lahore’s urban transformation, aimed at improving mobility and fostering economic activity in key business hubs.

A prominent feature of the project is the six-lane, 912-meter-long flyover constructed over the Walton Railway Crossing. This engineering feat will significantly ease traffic congestion, provide uninterrupted connectivity between urban centers, and serve as a vital link for thousands of daily commuters. Commenting on the milestone, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, stated, CBD Route 47 is not just a road, it’s a symbol of progress and smart urban development. From safe commuting features to sustainable landscaping and modern design, this route reflects our commitment to building a more connected, efficient, and forward-looking Lahore. We’re proud to announce that the route will soon be open to the public, marking a new chapter in urban connectivity.

CBD Punjab continues to lead the way in innovative infrastructure development, playing a key role in reshaping the cityscape of Lahore and creating new economic opportunities for the region.