A mother’s health is national wealth. As Pakistan’s health problems are big, and mothers are occasionally on the priority list of those who matter. The issue arose when on World Health Day, it emerged that every year, 10,000 women die because of pregnancy troubles. That is a huge number as too many moms and families suffer quietly. As nation’s moms face health problems, it impacts children’s health. Data tells that nearly 40 percent of our kids do not grow properly because they lack good food and care. This is not just sad – it is a warning. If we do not act, our children and our country’s future will stay weak.

Health reforms and awareness could have made a difference. Right now, our hospitals and clinics are not strong enough. Many people do not know how to stay healthy or spot danger signs during pregnancy. But imagine if we change that! With better training for doctors, more supplies in villages, and lessons for families about nutrition and care, we could save lives. The government says health is a top goal, and they are working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to make things better. That is a great start.

We need everyone to join in. Leaders must keep pushing for reforms-like fixing hospitals and hiring more nurses. Families can learn simple things, like eating well or seeing a doctor early. Schools could teach kids about staying healthy too. If people understand why this matters, they will demand change. Health is not like other problems-mistakes hurt right away, and we cannot undo them. That is why we must act fast.

The leaders are hopeful and we should be too. A stronger health system means fewer tears and more smiles. It is not just about saving lives today; it is about building a brighter tomorrow. Let us cheer for reforms and spread the word. Together, we can heal Pakistan and feel proud of a healthier, happier nation! *