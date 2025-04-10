Ripple Effect of Trump’s Tariff Policies

President Donald Trump has once again made waves with his controversial take on U.S. history, particularly when it comes to economics. Known for challenging the established narrative, Trump has revisited the story of America’s economic past, offering a version that aligns more closely with his current political agenda. His latest move is a bold attempt to reshape the history of the Great Depression and the role of tariffs, suggesting that had the U.S. maintained a strict tariff policy, the economic disaster of the 1930s could have been avoided.

Trump’s efforts to rewrite history, however, are not confined to the economic sphere. From one perspective, he has opposed revisiting America’s racial past, aiming to shield the nation from what he terms “national shame.” Alternatively, he is actively reconstructing the narrative of America’s economic history, pushing the idea that his tariffs could have altered the course of the Great Depression.

Most Americans are familiar with the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which Congress passed in an attempt to mitigate the effects of the Great Depression. The law, however, didn’t deliver the intended results.

Yet, Trump’s recent comments regarding the Great Depression tell a different story. He suggested that had the U.S. stuck to tariff policies, the Great Depression “would have been a much different story.” This revisionist claim flies in the face of the consensus among historians and economists who argue that the Smoot-Hawley Act only intensified the depression.

This attempt to rewrite history may not be entirely unexpected, considering Trump’s political agenda. His platform often calls for bringing America back to a time when tariffs were more prominent in U.S. policy, a period he believes represented a stronger economic America. Critics, however, argue that Trump’s approach is outdated. Some have even called him a “20th-century president in a 21st-century economy.” According to Douglas Irwin, a Dartmouth economics professor, Trump’s rhetoric seems to signal a desire to return to 19th-century economic practices, when tariffs played a central role in shaping America’s economic prosperity.

With the global market being shaken by trade disputes, Pakistan faces the uncertainty of navigating a volatile international economic environment

Trump’s tariff policies have generated considerable debate, particularly about their potential long-term effects. The president’s administration claims that the tariffs are designed to achieve several goals: to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., to challenge what he views as unfair trade practices by other nations, to boost tax revenue, and to crack down on illegal immigration and drug trafficking. However, these policies have already led to tension with key trading partners, both in Europe and Asia.

The European Union, China, and South Korea have all pledged retaliatory measures, and many analysts warn that these rising trade tensions could destabilize global relations. Even the United Kingdom, a key U.S. ally, stands to suffer, as billions of dollars are wiped off global economic growth due to the ongoing trade conflicts.

While Trump celebrates his tariffs as a win for American industry and national interests, many U.S. businesses are concerned about the broader economic consequences. Firms across various sectors are warning that the tariffs could result in higher prices for consumers. Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has raised alarm, stating that businesses are viewing the tariffs as a form of tax increase that will ultimately harm the economy by driving up costs for American consumers.

One of the most affected countries by Trump’s tariffs is China, which now faces tariffs over 50% on its imports to the U.S. However, the impact extends beyond China. Southeast Asian nations, already dealing with natural disasters and political instability, are feeling the economic pinch as well. Experts like Dr. Siwage Dharma Negara from the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore suggest that Trump’s tariffs are targeting not just China but countries with strong Chinese investments, like Pakistan, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. These nations may suffer economic fallout, as Chinese investments in their economies create jobs and export revenues.

Although Canada and Mexico were spared the latest round of tariffs, they are not immune to the economic turbulence that Trump’s policies have stirred. Canada continues to face 25% tariffs on its steel and aluminum exports, while Mexico is still dealing with tariffs imposed on goods due to border control and drug trafficking issues. Even though they’ve been exempted from the newest tariffs, both nations are warning that Trump’s broader tariff strategy is reshaping the global trading landscape in ways that will have long-term consequences.

President Trump himself has acknowledged that the tariffs represent a high-stakes gamble. He has admitted that the new policies will create turbulence in global markets. With the U.S. tariffs set to take effect on April 5,2025 and reciprocal tariffs scheduled for April 9, the window for countries to respond is quickly closing. As world leaders weigh their options, they must decide whether to negotiate with Trump or retaliate, adding a layer of uncertainty to the already volatile global markets.

One of the weirder aspects of Trump’s tariffs is their global reach. Even some of the most remote regions on Earth are feeling the effects. For instance, the Heard Island and McDonald Islands-located in the South Indian Ocean and part of Australia’s external territories-are subject to a 10% tariff. Norfolk Island, off the east coast of Australia, is facing a staggering 29% tariff. This has led Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to remark, “I’m not quite sure that Norfolk Island… is a trade competitor with the giant economy of the United States, but that just shows and exemplifies the fact that nowhere on earth is safe from this.”

From Pakistan’s perspective, the implications of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies are deeply concerning. As a country that has long been a recipient of Chinese investments, Pakistan could face significant economic fallout from Trump’s trade war. Chinese investments in Pakistan have helped boost industries and infrastructure, creating jobs and driving export revenues. However, with Trump’s administration targeting nations linked to Chinese interests, Pakistan could experience a ripple effect from these tariffs. The resulting economic strain may affect Pakistan’s growth prospects, especially as the country is already facing with its own set of challenges, including political instability and natural disasters. Moreover, with the global market being shaken by these trade disputes, Pakistan faces the uncertainty of navigating a volatile international economic environment where even remote territories are feeling the impact. As global trade tensions rise, Pakistan will likely be forced to reevaluate its economic strategies, balancing its relationships with both the U.S. and China while safeguarding its own economic interests in a turbulent global market.

The writer is a PhD scholar and author of various books on international relations, criminology and gender studies. He can be reached at fastian. mentor @gmail.com