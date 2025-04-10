Sindh transport dept rolls out online fitness certificate system

The Department of Transport and Mass Transit, Government of Sindh, has taken another major step toward the complete digitalization of the transport system by formally launching the facility for issuing and applying for online fitness certificates in the Sindh province, effective March 25, 2025.

Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that in the initial phase, the physical examination of commercial vehicles has commenced at two newly established fitness centers in Karachi – Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal (Malir District) and Ibrahim Hyderi (Korangi). At these centers, which are equipped with modern equipment, expert technical teams inspect the vehicles, after which Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) issue the fitness certificates.

He said that this reform process is part of the ongoing automation of various institutions within the Transport Department, including the Provincial Transport Authority, Regional Transport Authority, and District Regional Transport Authorities. Through this initiative, key objectives are being achieved, such as the automation of route permit and fitness certificate issuance, digital payment and revenue record systems, the establishment of a paper-free office environment, increased revenue generation, and the elimination of fake documents.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that a total of 63 vehicles were inspected at both centers, out of which 30 were issued fitness certificates, while 33 were declared ineligible and were issued CFX certificates.

In the second phase, similar centers will be established in Karachi and other divisional headquarters to ensure the widespread availability of this facility across Sindh. He said that the issuance of route permits and fitness certificates through the online system has become transparent and reliable, and now, with modern security features, the verification of any vehicle can be done instantly on the spot.