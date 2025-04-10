9 dumpers, water tankers torched after accident in North Karachi

Enraged citizens set fire to several dumper trucks at different locations Wednesday evening after a speeding dumper truck crushed two motorbikes in the North Karachi area.

The provincial government, taking notice of the situation, ordered authorities to arrest the driver and those involved in burning the vehicles.

The incident began when a fast-moving dump truck, reportedly driven by a teenager, hit two motorbikes near the Nagan Chowrangi Flyover.

No loss of life was reported in the incident. However, the incident angered citizens who set fire to several dumper trucks on the same thoroughfare.

Police said that at least nine vehicles were set on fire, including five dumpers and four water tankers.

According to police officials, all five dumpers were torched at the Powerhouse roundabout, while three water tankers were burned at the 4K roundabout, and another at Baba Morr in Surjani Town.

According to eyewitnesses, the dumper – allegedly driven by a teenager aged between 17 and 18 – was coming at a high speed from the Nagan Chowrangi flyover when it hit two motorcycles. The riders escaped with minor injuries.

The infuriated crowd reportedly surrounded the dumper, assaulted the driver, and blocked its path using motorcycles. In an attempt to escape, the driver allegedly ran over the bikes, escalating the situation.

The angry mob then torched several dumper trucks at the Powerhouse roundabout, and later more vehicles were set ablaze near the 4K Chowrangi area. Police sources confirmed that a total of seven dumpers were burned in the violence.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames with support from police units. A large police contingent was deployed in the affected areas to bring the situation under control.

Police said that they were also collecting information from hospitals to determine if there were any unreported injuries.

Police launched an overnight crackdown and detained several suspects, the SSP Central’s spokesperson told the media. The suspects were identified through CCTV footage and mobile videos.

He added that the identification process is ongoing and warned that anyone attempting to sabotage peace and order would face strict action.

He further confirmed that there were no traffic blockages around Powerhouse Chowrangi and that roads remained open, with a significant police presence deployed.

In retaliation to the incident and the torching of vehicles, dumper drivers staged a protest on the Super Highway, dumping rubbish on the main road near Sohrab Goth and Al-Asif Square, which severely disrupted traffic flow.

Multiple dumpers reportedly emptied garbage in the area, temporarily blocking the M-9 Motorway.

Police held negotiations with the protesting drivers, after which the protest was called off. Traffic on the M-9 was restored once the dumped rubbish and stones were cleared from the road.

Liaquat Mehsud, chairman of the Dumper Association, addressed the media at Powerhouse Chowrangi, claiming that 11 vehicles belonging to the association had been torched.

He demanded government action and protection for dumper owners and drivers. “If anyone was injured in the accident, let them come forward. Where are they?” he asked, questioning the response to the incident.

Reacting strongly to the situation, Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar expressed regret over the accident and issued orders for the immediate arrest of those involved in reckless driving and setting vehicles ablaze.

“No one is allowed to set heavy vehicles on fire. Anyone disturbing the peace or spreading terror will be taken into custody,” he said. He further directed the police to investigate the protest near Sohrab Goth and arrest individuals involved in inciting violence.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also expressed concern over the incidents. While acknowledging public frustration over fatal road accidents involving heavy vehicles, he stressed that the law must not be taken into one’s own hands.

“Citizens have every right to be upset, but the law must prevail,” he said, urging Karachi residents to remain peaceful and united. He added: “We must not allow anyone to fan the flames of conflict or spark brotherhood against brotherhood. Those attempting to ignite chaos will not succeed.”