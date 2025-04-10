Nasir Shah urges foreign airlines to begin domestic services in Pakistan

Sindh Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that foreign investment is playing a pivotal role in highlighting Pakistan’s positive image and ensuring economic stability and growth. He expressed these views while speaking to journalists at the inauguration ceremony of a foreign airline’s operations in Pakistan, held at a local hotel.

Energy Minister said that to provide the public with affordable and high-quality air travel facilities, he has proposed that foreign airlines begin domestic services. He added that the launch of the foreign airline’s operations and investment in Pakistan is a response to those who claim that terrorism persists in the country and that Pakistan is heading toward default.

“Our country is becoming economically stronger day by day due to foreign investment, the government’s investor-friendly policies, and the provision of all possible facilities to industrialists and traders,” he said. A large number of foreign investors have approached the Sindh government to invest in the province’s energy sector and have shown keen interest. “Thanks to the vision of our Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the special attention of the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, both local and foreign investors, traders, and industrialists are ready to invest in various projects across Sindh,” the Energy Minister said.

He further stated that today is a day of disappointment for those spreading despair, who are trying to create frustration and chaos among the public through negative propaganda. Nasir Shah welcomed the international airline’s decision to begin operations in Pakistan, saying that both local and foreign investments are playing a crucial role in creating new employment opportunities. “Thankfully, Pakistan’s economy is on the path to recovery and progress,” he added.