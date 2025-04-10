‘Sindh’s industrial vision focuses on development and workers’ rights’

The Sindh Government is addressing the issues facing industries on a priority basis to ensure the continuity of economic activities and safeguard workers’ employment. This was stated by Sindh Minister for Labour, Shahid Theem, during a meeting with a high-level delegation from Engro Fertilizers, led by the company’s Vice President and Site Head, Mohammad Aneeq.

The meeting discussed the challenges facing the Daharki Plant, particularly the supply of water, pending cases with the Registrar of Trade Unions Sukkur, and the undue demands from unions. The delegation informed the Labour Minister that Engro Fertilizers is the largest urea supplier in Pakistan, employing over 25,000 workers. The plant is facing significant disruptions in water supply, while unnecessary pressure and delays from unions are negatively impacting production. The Labour Minister assured the delegation that all issues, including water supply, would be reviewed promptly, and appropriate steps would be taken to ensure the plant’s performance and the welfare of the workers. The Sindh Government is committed to industrial development, workers’ rights, and their welfare. In line with the vision of CM Sindh Murad Ali , all industrial issues are being addressed on a priority basis to ensure that industries remain operational, and employment opportunities are secured.