Appellate tribunal set to hear appeal regarding municipal corporations

Mr. Sohail Jabbar Malik, Honorable Chairman / Judge, Appellate Tribunal Local Council Sindh is schedule to hear appeal pertaining to Municipal Corporations & Local Government as well as for awareness is respect of existence of this Forum (Tribunal) to resolve the grievances relating to Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committees, Town Committees, District Councils and Union Councils etc. (Local Governments) of the Division Hyderabad fixed on 17th April, 2025 at 08:30 A.M. He shall hold the Camp of the Honorable Tribunal at the premises of District & Sessions Court, Hyderabad.