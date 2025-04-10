Tessori inaugurates ‘Air Asia’ flight operation from Pakistan

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the flight operations of Malaysian private airline “Air Asia” from Pakistan. The formal flight operation will start from next month.

A ceremony was held here at a local hotel on Thursday, where Malaysian Consul General in Karachi Herman Hardyanta Ahmad and the airline’s CEO and other distinguished guests were in attendance. Addressing the ceremony, Governor Sindh said SIFC is a project that has also attracted Malaysian investment. Governor said bilateral relations between Pakistan and Malaysia would continue to flourish with passage of time. He expressed hope that with the start of Sir Asia operation, bilateral economic and cultural cooperation of both the countries will be strengthened.

He said the President, Prime Minister, and the Chief of the Army were working day and night to improve the economy of the country. Governor assured his full support to the Malaysian private airline operation. Kamran Tessori said that the entire nation must stand together for the development of Pakistan. Governor said that the arrival of the private airline will give Karachi a prominent place on the global aviation map and this development is in line with the vision of the Government of Pakistan.

He said that the launch of an international private airline in Karachi is a manifestation of confidence of the foreign investors and opportunities being provided to them in Pakistan. The Malaysian Consul General Herman Hardyanta and the CEO of a private airline also addressed the ceremony. Malaysian Consul General said the Airline will start its flights from May 30. He thanked the Governor Sindh for his support in the start of the operation of the Air Asia.