IHC rejects police report on use of drugs in educational institutions

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the report of Islamabad Police regarding drug use in educational institutions of capital and summoned the concern Additional Inspector General (AIG) responsible for compiling the document.

The court remarked that the police are busy on VIP duty instead of eliminating drugs and crimes.

The case against drug use in educational institutions was heard in the Islamabad High Court, in which the court declared the Islamabad Police report as against the law and indicated action. It said that the Islamabad Police report is not in accordance with the law.

The court summoned the AIG of Islamabad Police, who compiled the report, in his personal capacity.

Earlier, in the application submitted by the Islamabad Police to the court, it was stated that the duty of VIPs is more sensitive and time-consuming. The police is busy maintaining the law and order situation.

Later, Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued a written order, which said that the response of the Islamabad Police was pointed out before the court. Instead of eliminating drug crimes, the Islamabad Police said that they are busy on VIP duty.

The court said that the police’s lack of interest in eliminating drug crime (in educational institutions) shows incompetence. The report is not correct as per law. The police officer who compiled the report should appear in person at the next hearing. Why should action not be taken on submitting such a report? Why should action not be taken on incompetence in discharging the responsibility as per law, the court said.

The court adjourned the further hearing of the case for a month.

IHC summons two IGs in four missing Afghan nationals case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned Inspector General of Police (IGPs) of Punjab in personal capacity on April 16, in a case for the recovery of four missing Afghan brothers.

IHC’s Justice Muhammad Asif heard the petition of Afghan woman Gul Seema for the recovery of 4 Afghan brothers missing from Islamabad since January 2024.

The court summoned the IG Islamabad and IG Punjab in personal capacity on April 16 at 11 am.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Asif said in a conversation with Islamabad and Rawalpindi police officials that if this happens to you and me, then we could feel the situationn. How long will the chain continue?

He remarked that the mother of the missing sons comes to my court again and again. In this case, we are going to form a JIT. Whomever should be included in it, he asked.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that it is better what the court thinking, but there is all other evidence besides this.

The lawyer took the position that the petitioner’s sons have been missing for more than a year. It was not even stated that they are involved in any activity that is anti-state. Why are the people who are seen in the footage not being included in the investigation? The named persons should be asked that you are seen in the footage, why did you go there? Even after 10 months of investigation, no one has been arrested. Why were they not included in the investigation, he contended.

Police officials said that the mother of the missing brothers, Gul Seema, was called to take her statement.

The court said that it would first summon the IGs and after hearing them, the court would then summon the other parties. The court summoned the IGs of Islamabad and Punjab and adjourned the hearing till April 16.