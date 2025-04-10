Exploitation of patients, attendants at hospitals won’t be tolerated: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that hospitals have seen significant improvements following the visits of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. Free medicines and all types of medical tests are now being provided at government hospitals. She emphasized that the exploitation of patients and their attendants at any government hospital will not be tolerated in any case.

Azma Bokhari further said that during Maryam Nawaz’s visit to Services Hospital, people expressed their satisfaction. Not a single patient or attendant complained about a lack of medical facilities. She added that in any government hospital where medicines are unavailable, the Medical Superintendent will be held responsible.

Information Minister Punjab highlighted that the medical profession carries immense responsibility and any kind of negligence is unacceptable. She mentioned that health and education sectors are top priorities for Maryam Nawaz. The Information Minister also said that Maryam Nawaz is building new hospitals and revamping existing ones using provincial resources. Basic Health Units (BHUs) are also being revamped, and Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics are operating successfully. Young doctors are running these health clinics with full dedication.

She criticized the opposition, stating that they are using the health and education budgets for social media propaganda and campaigns against institutions instead of serving the people.