‘Foolproof security to be ensured on Baisakhi festival’

Deputy Commissioner, Attock Rao Atif Raza has said that the district administration is making arrangements for ensuring foolproof security for Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of “Baisakhi festival” He stated this while visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib here. District Police Officer (DPO), Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan was also present on the occasion. The DPO said that providing foolproof security to the people during religious festival was the prime duty of the police. They also reviewed security arrangements for Baisakhi Festival 2025. Over 7000 Sikh pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib during the festival. Over 1500 police personnel had been deputed to ensure security during the festival, the DPO added.