Punjab Police finalise all security arrangements ahead of PSL 10

Punjab Police have finalised all security arrangements ahead of the Pakistan Super League 10 (PSL 10). As per details, the Inspector General of Punjab police, Dr. Usman Anwar assured comprehensive security for players, officials, and spectators during PSL-10 matches.

Dr. Usman Anwar, further said that every effort will be made to ensure the PSL 10 matches are held in a peaceful and secure environment. He added that full coordination has been established with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), district administrations, and all relevant agencies.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, over 21,000 personnel will be deployed for security duties across the venues during PSL 10.

Specifically, more than 8,000 officers and personnel will be stationed in Lahore, while Rawalpindi will see the deployment of 5,000 officers, and 8,000 personnel will be assigned to Multan for security duties.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is all set to host the star-studded opening ceremony of the tenth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

It will be Rawalpindi’s first-ever opening ceremony of the HBL PSL which will kick off at 7pm on Friday, 11 April.

The opening match of the six-team tournament will be played between defending champions Islamabad United and two-time winners Lahore Qalandars on the same day, with the first ball to be bowled at 8.30pm.

The marquee event will be played at four venues – Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Multan Cricket Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The final of the event is scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium on 18 May.

The PSL 10 opening ceremony at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will feature an array of exciting performances from renowned Sufi music artist Abida Parveen along with cultural act from Ali Zafar and a contemporary performance by Young Stunners.