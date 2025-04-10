Punjab imposes ban on smoking in public spaces

The Punjab government has ordered strict enforcement of the Prohibition of Smoking Ordinance 2002 across the province, including in Rawalpindi, with fines of up to Rs100,000 for violations in public spaces. According to provincial directives, smoking will be prohibited in educational institutions, government offices, hospitals, shopping malls, and public transport. Violators could face fines ranging from Rs1,000 to Rs100,000 depending on the severity of the offence. A meeting chaired by Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazrat Ali was held to implement the directives. Officials from relevant departments attended and were briefed on enforcement measures. “It is now mandatory for cigarette retailers to display warning notices,” said Syed Nazrat Ali. “Selling cigarettes within 50 metres of educational institutions is strictly prohibited, and violations could result in fines between Rs5,000 and Rs100,000.” He added that designated officers have the authority to impose fines, shut down shops, and confiscate goods in case of non-compliance. The provincial government has also directed all public institutions, especially those under the School Education Department, to appoint focal persons and trainers for tobacco control enforcement. “Our top priority is to protect students from tobacco use,” Nazrat Ali stated. “Tobacco consumption leads to throat cancer, heart disease, and lung disorders, causing over 160,000 deaths annually.”