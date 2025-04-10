Noor Zaman wins U-23 World Squash Championship after stellar comeback

Pakistan’s rising squash star, Noor Zaman, won the final of the inaugural WSF World U23 Squash Championships on Thursday after he registered a stellar comeback against Egypt’s Kareem El Torkey. Zaman was facing a slump with a score of 2-0 but soon he gained momentum and dominated the next three sets of the five-set game, winning the title by 3-2. Talking after winning the title, Zaman said after being two points down, his only thought was “to focus on my game”. “I had it in my mind to fight till the very end,” he added. The second-seeded Zaman faced Torkey in the final after defeating Malaysia’s Ameeshenraj Chandaran on Wednesday at Karachi’s DHA Creek Club in the semi-final stage of the event. Zaman was already two games up when his opponent retired from the game. “The crowd support has been incredible and I’ll give everything to win this title for Pakistan,” said Zaman after the semi-final.