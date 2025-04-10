Iconic Bon Jovi contributor passes away at 66

Rock album cover designer Ioannis Vasilopoulos died at the age of 66. Ioannis was renowned for having designed albums for legendary bands like Bon Jovi and Deep Purple and has passed away on April 7, 2025. Now, his family announced the tragic news of his demise in a sentimental obituary that was uploaded to an online tributes page.

The statement began, “We announce with heavy hearts the passing of Ioannis, our beloved artist, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, who has left us for the great beyond.” “We find comfort knowing that Ioannis is reunited with his father, mother and other beloved family and friends. The outpouring of love for Ioannis and his work is also a great comfort,” it further read.

The tribute continued, “There were so many things Ioannis wanted to do and so many new projects he could not wait to share. As a family we have been tasked to continue this work and that is what we are going to do. His energy will live on through his incredible art.” “His bright smile and child-like excitement lives on in his works. Ioannis will undoubtedly be remembered as one of rock’s all-time great artists,” it concluded. Members of the Bon Jovi band are yet to pass any statement regarding Ioannis Vasilopoulos’ death.