Sonam Bajwa to replace Deepika in ‘King’

There has been much buzz surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Speculation recently emerged about Deepika Padukone making an extended cameo in the film. However, Anand has firmly denied these rumors, labeling them as “false” on social media.

Deepika Padukone will not be part of King, as sources reveal that her pairing with Khan is being reserved exclusively for Pathaan 2. This clarification puts to rest any doubts about her involvement with King.

While Deepika may not be in the film, there is exciting news about Sonam Bajwa. According to renowned Indian magazine sources, the Punjabi superstar has been cast in a significant role in a film. Bajwa, who is quickly rising in Bollywood with several high-profile projects like Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4, will make her biggest debut yet with Shah Rukh Khan in King.

She is set to play a key role in the action thriller, though specifics regarding her character remain under wraps. However, it’s been confirmed that Bajwa will have an extended cameo, which promises to add intrigue to the film.

King will begin filming in June 2025 with a primary schedule in India. The movie, an action-packed thriller, will feature Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles alongside Shah.