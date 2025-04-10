Neelam Muneer’s doctor sparks uproar amid cosmetic procedure reveal

Neelam Muneer, celebrated for her grace and charm since her early days as a child star, is one of the most admired actresses in Pakistan today.

Known for her expressive performances and natural beauty, she continues to command a loyal fan base. However, a recent revelation about her skincare routine has left the internet in a frenzy – but not entirely for positive reasons.

In a surprising twist, her dermatologist, Dr. Ambreen, appeared on Nadia Khan’s Show and candidly discussed some of Neelam’s preferred cosmetic treatments. According to the doctor, Neelam recently participated in a podcast with her and didn’t even charge a fee for it. While praising Neelam’s beauty, Dr. Ambreen revealed that the actress is a fan of a highly advanced – and controversial – procedure: exosome therapy.

This treatment involves extracting plasma-rich exosomes from a newborn baby’s placenta and injecting them into the skin to achieve a youthful glow. Dr Ambreen mentioned that, although Neelam doesn’t need much enhancement due to her naturally flawless skin, exosome therapy is her latest obsession.

Reactions on the internet have been swift and far from subtle. A large number of users are now questioning the ethical and religious implications of using placental material for beauty treatments, with many debating whether such a practice is halal or haram.

Even more outrage has been directed toward the doctor herself. Critics argue that Dr Ambreen breached medical ethics and patient confidentiality by disclosing Neelam’s personal skincare choices on public television without her explicit consent. Social media is now calling for disciplinary action against the doctor, with some users even demanding that her medical license be reviewed or revoked.

While Neelam Muneer has yet to comment on the situation, this incident raises larger questions about privacy, trust in medical professionals and the blurred lines between celebrity endorsements.