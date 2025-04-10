PAMI Rejects Central Induction Policy, Demands End to Government Control Over Private Medical Institutions

The Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions (PAMI), the sole representative body of over 110 private medical and dental colleges across the country, has categorically rejected the Central Induction Policy (CIP). PAMI has also demanded an immediate end to the University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) authority over admissions and a rollback of the government’s fee regulation policies.

The announcement came during PAMI’s General Body meeting, chaired by its president, Professor Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rehman called for giving key stakeholders a rightful place in the decision-making process, including representation in the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

“Central Induction Policy has buried the concept of merit,” said Dr. Rehman. “It is not only unconstitutional but also illegal. We reject it entirely and will conduct all admissions independently.”

He further alleged that a wave of corruption is flourishing under the guise of “quality standards,” and demanded strict action to end such practices. PAMI emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in regulatory procedures affecting private sector institutions.

Criticizing provincial governments, Dr. Rehman said the CIP imposed by them undermines institutional autonomy and the future of aspiring medical professionals. He held Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique responsible for the crisis, stating that his failure to resolve the issues forced the Chief Minister of Punjab to intervene.

“If our demands are not met, we will be compelled to shut down our colleges and take to the streets in protest,” warned Dr. Rehman.

PAMI’s strong stance signals growing unrest in the private medical education sector, as institutions demand more autonomy and a fair, corruption-free system that ensures merit-based admissions and governance.