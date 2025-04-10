Zafar Masud’s tenure as BOP president extended for another year

The Bank of Punjab’s Board of Directors has approved a one-year extension for Zafar Masud as President and CEO. This extension will take effect on April 16, 2025, following a board meeting on April 10. The decision came after a notification from the Finance Department of the Government of Punjab.

Masud will continue under the same terms and conditions of his current employment. He is an experienced banker with over 27 years in development finance and commercial banking. His past roles include leadership positions at Barclays Bank, Citibank, and Dubai Islamic Bank.

Before joining BOP, Masud was the Regional Managing Director and CEO for Southern Africa at Barclays Bank. He oversaw a $3 billion balance sheet and a workforce of around 10,000 employees. He has also led digitization efforts in the Ministry of Finance and served on several important boards.

In addition to his banking expertise, Masud actively comments on economic and financial issues in the media. He is a member of an IMF-supported task force, demonstrating his commitment to improving state-owned enterprises.