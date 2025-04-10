Punjab bans smoking in public areas to protect public health

The Punjab government has announced a ban on smoking in public spaces across the province, including Rawalpindi. They will enforce the Prohibition of Smoking Ordinance 2002, with fines that range from Rs1,000 to Rs100,000 for violators. This move aims to enhance public health and reduce tobacco use.

Under the new rules, smoking will be prohibited in places like schools, government offices, hospitals, shopping malls, and public transport. A recent meeting led by Additional Commissioner Syed Nazrat Ali discussed how to implement these directives. Officials from various departments attended to understand enforcement measures.

Additionally, cigarette retailers must now display warning notices. They cannot sell cigarettes within 50 meters of educational institutions. Those who violate this rule may face fines between Rs5,000 and Rs100,000. Designated officers will have the power to impose fines and close non-compliant shops.

The provincial government urges public institutions to assign focal persons for tobacco control. Syed Nazrat Ali emphasized the importance of protecting students from tobacco’s harmful effects. Citizens can report violations through the Smoke-Free Pakistan mobile app as efforts continue to create a smoke-free Punjab.