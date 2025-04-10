Pakistan reduces electricity tariffs for consumers nationwide

Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a Rs1.71 per unit reduction in electricity prices. This change will affect consumers across the country, including those in Karachi. The move aims to provide relief through a petroleum levy adjustment.

The price cut will be in effect from April to June 2025. However, it will not benefit lifeline consumers. NEPRA stated that this reduction comes after a federal request, coinciding with a rise in the petroleum levy on petrol and diesel.

The government intends to pass on savings from the additional fuel revenue to consumers. NEPRA held a hearing on this proposal on April 4 before granting approval. Previously, electricity tariffs were also reduced by Rs1.90 per unit.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced even larger cuts earlier this month. Domestic users will see reductions of up to Rs7.41 per unit, while industrial users will benefit from a Rs7.59 cut. These reductions will ease financial pressure for many in Pakistan.