Trump faces stock manipulation accusations amid tariff pause

U.S. President Donald Trump faces accusations of stock manipulation following his surprising decision to pause tariffs on most trading partners. This move caused global markets to surge but drew strong criticism from political opponents. Senator Elizabeth Warren specifically accused the administration of manipulating the markets for the benefit of wealthy donors.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after Trump imposed steep new tariffs. This reversal cooled trade tensions and briefly lifted global investor sentiment. Indices around the world closed higher, and the U.S. dollar gained value as traders adjusted their expectations. However, the sudden policy shift raised eyebrows and sparked scrutiny from several quarters.

Warren has called for a formal investigation into the situation. She claimed that Trump’s erratic tariff changes create artificial market volatility. According to her, only insiders benefit from this strategy, while ordinary Americans and small businesses suffer. Her strong statements highlight growing concerns over potential corruption in the administration’s tariff policies.

Market analysts remain divided on the long-term consequences of the tariff suspension. Some view it as positive for easing trade tensions, while others warn of unpredictability. Sarah Lin, a trade policy analyst, emphasized that inconsistent tariff policies undermine market stability. As the situation develops, the White House has not addressed these serious allegations, and markets will continue to monitor this evolving landscape.