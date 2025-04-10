IHC calls police chiefs to explain missing brothers Case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the inspectors general of police from Islamabad and Punjab. This action follows a plea from Afghan woman Gull Seema, who is searching for her four missing sons. The court has scheduled the hearing for April 16.

Justice Muhammad Asif expressed frustration during the hearing. He remarked on the emotional pain suffered by families of missing persons. The judge noted that police often avoid responsibility by claiming they do not know where the missing individuals are.

To address the situation, the judge suggested forming a joint investigation team (JIT). This team would help investigate the disappearance more effectively. Seema became emotional as the judge acknowledged her ongoing struggle to find her sons.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the police have not taken action against personnel seen in related footage. The court adjourned the case until April 16, awaiting explanations from the police chiefs about the investigation’s progress.