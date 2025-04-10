Ahmad Manasra released after years of incarceration in Israeli prison

Ahmad Manasra has been released from Nafha Prison after serving 10 years. He was arrested as a child at just 13 years old. During his detention, Manasra faced physical and psychological torture, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club. His release has sparked significant attention and discussions about child prisoners.

On his release, the Israeli army let him go far from the prison. His family waited for him at the prison gate, unaware of his whereabouts. A Bedouin resident from Beersheba recognized Manasra. He then contacted the family and informed them of their son’s release.

Manasra was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison, which was later reduced to nine. He had been with his cousin Hassan during a knife attack in 2015, where two Israeli settlers were stabbed. Tragically, Hassan was shot dead by an Israeli civilian, while Ahmad suffered severe beatings and injuries.

Despite not being involved in the attack, Manasra faced attempted murder charges. Videos of his suffering during arrest and interrogation caused widespread outrage. His case highlights the ongoing debate about the treatment of Palestinian minors in the Israeli judicial system.