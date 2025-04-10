PPSC reveals job results for seven departments

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the results for job positions in seven government departments. The final and written results are now available on the PPSC website. Positions include roles in enforcement, health, education, and social welfare.

In the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority, 19 candidates were chosen as enforcement officers for the Gujrat Division. Notable winners include Amna Zaheer, Israr Shaukat, and Kamran Khan. Additionally, four candidates, including Israr Shaukat and Hamza Munir, were successful as investigation officers. However, ten positions remain unfilled due to a lack of qualified candidates.

In the Labour and Human Resource Department, Junaid Almas and Qasim Rauf were selected as consultant cardiologists. Sumbal Rafiq and Jaweria Sajid secured roles as consultant oncologists. The written test results for several other departments were also released.

For the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department, 66 candidates passed for 15 medical officer positions. In the Multan Development Authority, seven candidates qualified for one medical officer role. However, no candidate was selected for 18 stenographer positions at the Deputy Commissioner Office in Rawalpindi.